Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0235

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Edgeless has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars.

