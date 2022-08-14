Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

