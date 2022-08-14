Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Snowflake by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $168.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.02. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

