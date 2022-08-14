Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.82.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $102.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

