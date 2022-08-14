Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $169.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.36. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $239.69.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

