Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.51 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $751.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $638.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

