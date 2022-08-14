Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $217.46 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.41 and a 200-day moving average of $204.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.