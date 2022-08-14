Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $249.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

