Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Digital Turbine worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 69,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of APPS opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.40. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.