Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Aptiv by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

Insider Activity

Aptiv Stock Performance

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

