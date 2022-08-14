Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 394 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $113.51 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

