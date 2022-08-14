Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Cap of $2.78 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.78 million and $8,930.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00261083 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000714 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,770,781 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

