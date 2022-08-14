Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,729 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 442,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,788. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

