Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 42,068 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises 1.3% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 414,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 110,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 104,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 953,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,795,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. 188,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,399. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85.

