Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cheuvreux cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC cut Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Electricité de France Cuts Dividend

About Electricité de France

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

