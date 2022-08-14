Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.27 billion.
LLY traded up $7.86 on Friday, reaching $308.08. 2,305,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.15. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $292.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $317.00.
In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,196,052 shares of company stock valued at $380,334,353. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
