Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.27 billion.

LLY traded up $7.86 on Friday, reaching $308.08. 2,305,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.15. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $292.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $317.00.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,196,052 shares of company stock valued at $380,334,353. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

