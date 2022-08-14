Elitium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $46.00 (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $25.06 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,266.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.