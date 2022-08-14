Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

