Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,242 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,175 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 34,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,611 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,472. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $131.37 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

