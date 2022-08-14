Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.08 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

