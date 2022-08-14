Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $225.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.50. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $336.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.