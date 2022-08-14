Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

