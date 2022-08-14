Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $36.89 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

