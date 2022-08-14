Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,037 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.7 %

EQR stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

