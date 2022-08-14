Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 479,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE VTR opened at $52.46 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.