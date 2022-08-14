Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 373,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Else Nutrition from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of Else Nutrition stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

