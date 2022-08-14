Emercoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,777.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $916,123.19 and approximately $7,777.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000354 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,673,242 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

