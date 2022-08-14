Emercoin Trading Up 3% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $917,790.80 and $7,733.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,674,804 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

