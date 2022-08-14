Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

