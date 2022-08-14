Emily Rollins Sells 1,000 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.