Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 25,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

