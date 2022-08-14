Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.70.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of EDR opened at C$4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.02 million and a PE ratio of 56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.07. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.49.

Insider Activity

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.91 per share, with a total value of C$39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,032,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,038,564.71.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.