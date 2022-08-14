Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 196.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,945,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,436,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,823,000 after buying an additional 73,844 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.38. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

