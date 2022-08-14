EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

EnerSys Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 283,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,794. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 79.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

