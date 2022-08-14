Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Enovis stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 168,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,381. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.13. Enovis has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $164.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $20,359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $5,573,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $3,523,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth about $3,016,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth about $2,128,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

