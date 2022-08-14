Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $1,573,278.07 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $299.26 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $308.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average of $187.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

