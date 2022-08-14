Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.33. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EGLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 182.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 330,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 1,374.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

