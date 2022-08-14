Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.36). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,161.70% and a negative return on equity of 2,650.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,098,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 120,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 37.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,204,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 328,661 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.