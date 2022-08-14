EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00005392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $203.66 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 997,113,140 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

