eosDAC Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $276,942.99 and approximately $32,011.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,510.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

