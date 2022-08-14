Equal (EQL) Trading Down 29.5% This Week

Equal (EQL) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Equal has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $269,529.64 and $599.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,655.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00037415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00128029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Equal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

