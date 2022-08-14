Equity Investment Corp Acquires 1,690 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 732,808 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.