Equity Investment Corp Buys 22,084 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,298,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 3.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $110,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,657,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 780,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 53,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. 4,997,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415,403. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

