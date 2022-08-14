Equity Investment Corp Has $88.68 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Equity Investment Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,454 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 3.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.38% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $88,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after purchasing an additional 497,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 539,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 453,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 576,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 397,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

HIG stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,592. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

