Equity Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 1,298,837 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,298,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,188,000. Unilever makes up about 2.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,916,000 after buying an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.78. 4,610,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,473. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $57.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

