Equity Investment Corp Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,443 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.20. 769,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.33. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $365.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total transaction of $2,876,149.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total transaction of $2,876,149.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,074 shares of company stock worth $17,347,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

