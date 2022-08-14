Equity Investment Corp Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,877,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,610,000. Coterra Energy accounts for approximately 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $510,135,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $178,087,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $109,326,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,285,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,268,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,642. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

