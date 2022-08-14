Equity Investment Corp Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,087 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,891,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,232,000 after buying an additional 3,002,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.35. 7,707,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

