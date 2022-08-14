Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Position Lessened by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up about 5.2% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ELS opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

