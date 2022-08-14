Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 963,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GMBL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,454. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
