Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 963,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of GMBL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,454. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group ( NASDAQ:GMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 186.55%. Analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

